Opposition blaming budget to hide their neglect of state: MP Baijayant Panda

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to counter allegations that the Union Budget 2024-25 was discriminatory and Odisha did not get its due despite giving a heavy mandate to the BJP, party’s national vice-president and Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda on Sunday said it was a deliberate attempt by the Opposition to cover up its historic negligence to the state and inefficiency of the BJD government.

Dubbing the seventh budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as historic, Panda said Odisha was one of the most neglected states when Congress and Congress-led governments were in power at the Centre. There was a time when Odisha was almost begging before the Centre to increase the railway funding to at least Rs 1,000 crore as the budgetary allocation was always within Rs 600 crore, he said.

“Statement of former prime minister Manmohan Singh that ‘money does not grow on trees’ is still fresh in the minds of the people of the state. Things changed after Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014 and the railway budget for Odisha has now reached a record high of Rs 10,500 crore,” he told a media conference here.

Making a comparative study of what Odisha received during the 10-year period of UPA regime vis-a-vis the NDA government, Panda said the Central grants and assistance were around Rs 1.14 lakh crore from 2004-14 while it was Rs 4.57 lakh crore in the last 10 years which is more than 400 per cent.