Opposition blaming budget to hide their neglect of state: MP Baijayant Panda

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to counter allegations that the Union Budget 2024-25 was discriminatory and Odisha did not get its due despite giving a heavy mandate to the BJP, party’s national vice-president and Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda on Sunday said it was a deliberate attempt by the Opposition to cover up its historic negligence to the state and inefficiency of the BJD government.
Dubbing the seventh budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as historic, Panda said Odisha was one of the most neglected states when Congress and Congress-led governments were in power at the Centre. There was a time when Odisha was almost begging before the Centre to increase the railway funding to at least Rs 1,000 crore as the budgetary allocation was always within Rs 600 crore, he said.
“Statement of former prime minister Manmohan Singh that ‘money does not grow on trees’ is still fresh in the minds of the people of the state. Things changed after Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014 and the railway budget for Odisha has now reached a record high of Rs 10,500 crore,” he told a media conference here.
Making a comparative study of what Odisha received during the 10-year period of UPA regime vis-a-vis the NDA government, Panda said the Central grants and assistance were around Rs 1.14 lakh crore from 2004-14 while it was Rs 4.57 lakh crore in the last 10 years which is more than 400 per cent.
Similarly, sectoral allocations from the Centre have increased significantly which was never the case when non-BJP governments were in power at the Centre. The state could not get the desired benefits of the liberal funding from Modi government because of the narrow politics of the previous government, he alleged. Providing data on Central funding to some important sectors in the last 10 years, the Kendrapara MP said the BJD government is trying to hide its inefficiency by putting the blame on the Centre to mislead the people.
“Non-implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme was the major blunder of the previous government as people of the state were deprived of the health assurance scheme and the state lost huge amounts of Central funds,” he said. Several central schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission lost track due to petty politics of the BJD, he added.
Responding to a query on special category status to Odisha, Panda said the demand is more political to cover up deficiencies. When a government is unable to utilise annual Central allocations, he said, it has no right to demand special status.