Orissa HC directs OSLSA to disburse compensation to victim of crime

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ordered payment of ‘appropriate compensation’ to a woman whose husband died after being brutally assaulted by her son, under section 357A of the code of criminal procedure (CrPC) that provides for grant of compensation to victims of crime.

The single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi contended that it appears to be a fit case for compensation to the victim through OSLSA under section 357A of CrPC. The incident had occurred at Daspalla in Nayagarh district on October 22, 2020. Malati Dei’s husband succumbed to injuries inflicted in the brutal assault by her intoxicated son Raju Nayak with a crowbar.

Malati moved the high court after OSLSA on January 9, 2023 upheld the order of the district legal services authority, Nayagarh which rejected her appeal for relief under the Odisha Victim Compensation Scheme, 2017 because the trial court had acquitted the accused in the case.

In a recent judgment, Justice Panigrahi said section 357 of CrPC has a significant drawback as it can only be applied following a successful conviction. “However, unlike the limitations of section 357, section 357A offers a more comprehensive approach for addressing the gap by assigning the responsibility to the state. The code was amended by Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Act, 2008 (Act 5 of 2009) and it inserted this provision for victim compensation scheme,” he said.

“Thus, according to section 357A (3), if the court, at the conclusion of the trial, finds that the compensation granted under section 357 is insufficient for the victim’s rehabilitation, or if the trial ends in acquittal or discharge of the accused but the victim still requires rehabilitation, it can recommend compensation to the relevant legal services authority,” Justice Panigrahi said.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by the provisions of section 357A, the State of Odisha established ‘Odisha Victim Compensation Scheme-2017’. This, the OSLSA must assist the victim by disbursing a reasonable sum of money that corresponds to their suffering and medical expenses, as stipulated by the Odisha Victim Compensation Scheme, 2017,” Justice Panigrahi added.