Chandrababu Naidu ready for CM-level talks on Polavaram, says Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Days after the Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes over the controversial Polavaram multi-purpose irrigation project being undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh government, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said he had broached the issue with his AP counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu in New Delhi.

Returning from the national capital after his four-day visit, the chief minister told mediapersons that he has requested Naidu for a chief minister-level discussion to which the latter has agreed.

“I met Naidu during the Niti Aayog meeting and had an elaborate discussion on Polavaram project. I apprised him about the stand taken by Odisha on the project and reiterated our concerns and demands. I proposed a chief minister-level meeting to find a solution to the vexed issue. He has accepted my proposal,” Majhi said.

The state Assembly witnessed ruckus on July 25 after Congress members demanded Speaker Surama Padhi to constitute a House committee to assess the impact of the project on the tribal population of Malkangiri district as a large chunk of its land will be submerged by the backwater of the dam.