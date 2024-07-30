Chandrababu Naidu ready for CM-level talks on Polavaram, says Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Days after the Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes over the controversial Polavaram multi-purpose irrigation project being undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh government, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said he had broached the issue with his AP counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu in New Delhi.
Returning from the national capital after his four-day visit, the chief minister told mediapersons that he has requested Naidu for a chief minister-level discussion to which the latter has agreed.
“I met Naidu during the Niti Aayog meeting and had an elaborate discussion on Polavaram project. I apprised him about the stand taken by Odisha on the project and reiterated our concerns and demands. I proposed a chief minister-level meeting to find a solution to the vexed issue. He has accepted my proposal,” Majhi said.
The state Assembly witnessed ruckus on July 25 after Congress members demanded Speaker Surama Padhi to constitute a House committee to assess the impact of the project on the tribal population of Malkangiri district as a large chunk of its land will be submerged by the backwater of the dam.
On potato price rise due to restrictions imposed by West Bengal government on inter-state movement of vehicles transporting the vegetable, Majhi said he had also taken up the issue with Mamata Banerjee. “I took up the matter directly with my West Bengal counterpart as I don’t believe in writing letters. I requested her immediate intervention to lift the restriction and restore smooth flow of potato supply to Odisha. Chief secretaries of the two states were present at the meeting. She has assured to do the needful,” he said.
He said the supply situation is getting back to normal and the problem will be resolved soon. Prices of potato have started cooling in the market and there will be further drop in the prices after normal supply from West Bengal resumes.
Asserting that the proposals he had placed before the plan panel will be approved and executed in time, the chief minister said Odisha is poised for a huge leap in the next five years.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving special attention to the state which has been neglected for a long time,” he said.