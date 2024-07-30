No diarrhoea outbreak in Kashipur, says collector

BERHAMPUR: Rayagada collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan on Monday asserted that there is no outbreak of diarrhoea in Kashipur. The collector’s clarification on social media platform X came after media reports of two deaths in the village were attributed to diarrhoea.

According to medical examinations, one death resulted from a myocardial infarction and the other from hypoglycemia with shock, the collector said, emphasising that no other cases of diarrhoea have been reported in the village or in any of the households. He said the deaths were not related to diarrhoea.

Health department sources mentioned that a few normal fever cases and three cases of dysentery were reported. These patients were brought to the community health centre (CHC) in Kashipur and treated with higher antibiotics. The cases are considered sporadic instances of dysentery, which are not unusual for the area, they added.

A door-to-door survey is being conducted in the village to monitor the health situation, said Health department sources.

However, locals allege that the two deceased persons showed symptoms of vomiting and loose motion. They further claimed that no health staff had visited the village until Sunday and that the deceased were not admitted to the hospital.