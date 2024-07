BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched a fiery attack on the BJP government terming it a ‘name changer government’ which has cheated the people of Odisha.

Initiating discussion on the annual budget for 2024-25 presented by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Assembly last Thursday, Naveen said the BJP formed the government by promising people that they will bring ‘Paribartan’ (change).

“After going through the budget documents, I see the only Paribartan this government has done is to change the names of 45 schemes. The BJP said their government will be a game changer but unfortunately has ended up being a name changer,” he said.

“This budget saw 80 per cent of our schemes being repeated. It shows the robustness, pro-people and progressive character of the schemes designed and implemented by the BJD government. The rest 20 per cent resource allocation is what they will use to implement their manifesto promises,” he added.

Comparing the BJP’s promises with the budget allocations, Naveen said the party was well-known for its ‘Jumla’ (gimmick) and it was proven by the fact that minimum required funds have not been provided to meet the commitments.

Mentioning a few promises, he said the BJP has promised Rs 50,000 to every woman of the state under Subhadra Yojana. There are more than two crore women in the state. The government will need Rs 1 lakh crore to fulfill this promise in two years. “You have kept only Rs 10,000 crore in this budget. This will cover less than 10 per cent women of Odisha. What about the rest 1.80 crore women,” he questioned.

Referring to the promise of enhancing support price on paddy to Rs 3,100 per quintal, he said that the budget allocation will cover only 30 per cent farmers and sought to know how the government was going to cover the remaining 70 per cent. He also accused the government of cheating the people on 300 units free electricity.