NTCA nod to melanistic tiger safari plan in Odisha

BARIPADA: The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and an expert committee of Central Zoo Authority have approved the proposal to set up a melanistic tiger safari at Manchabandha forest in Baripada territorial division.

Principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) Susanta Nanda said that the safari will be set up on 100 acre of land at Manchabandha forest not far from NH-18. Taking to his official handle on X, he said tigers are roaring back in Similipal Tiger Reserve, the one and the only place in the world to host the famed wild melanistic tigers. However, he told mediapersons that the safari will come up by the end of this year.

Social activist and honorary wildlife warden of Baripada Vivekananda Pattnayak and social activist Jharana Prusty said the safari will provide a great opportunity to tourist from across the country and abroad to see the rare species of tiger up close. The proposal to set up the safari was floated by regional chief conservator of forest-cum-field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve Prakash Chand Gogineni last year.

Based on the proposal, as per the direction of the state and Central governments, a few forest and wildlife experts had inspected various site and zeroed in on Manchabandha for the safari. Locals welcomed the move and said it will generate revenue and jobs for people in the region.