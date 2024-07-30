Projects of Rs 13 crore launched in Paradip Port in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways TK Ramachandran inaugurated and laid foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 13 crore during his maiden visit to Paradip Port Authority (PPA) on Monday.

Ramachandran inaugurated the trauma and burn care centre in the newly-constructed annex building of Paradip Port hospital. Constructed at a cost of Rs 2.90 crore, the centre will provide curative and rehabilitative services for trauma and burn victims in and around Paradip.

He also laid foundation stone of the water treatment plant of PPA. The project, estimated to cost Rs 10.50 crore, will have the capacity to filter 16 million litre of water per day. The plant is expected to be completed by December 2024.

The union secretary suggested several measures aimed at improving the overall performance of port operations. These recommendations are expected to enhance capacity and streamline workflow, contributing to Paradip Port’s long-term growth. In 2023-24, PPA became the highest cargo handling port by handling 145.38 million metric tonne (MMT) cargo throughput.

Ramachandran said the goal under Vision 2047 is to increase the port handling capacity to 10,000 MTPA. Contours of the plan will soon be spelled out.

As part of Sagarmala programme, more than 800 projects at an estimated cost of Rs 5.5 lakh crore have been identified for implementation during 2015-2035.