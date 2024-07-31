71 out of 207 Jal Jeevan projects in final stages

BHUBANESWAR: As the state government is promise-bound to achieve 100 per cent saturation under Jal Jeevan Mission by providing tap water connection to all households by the end of this fiscal, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water (PR&DW) Minister Rabi Narayan Naik on Tuesday asked officials concerned to ensure completion of all mega piped water supply projects in time.

The minister took a review of the progress of the piped water supply projects under execution and the number of houses connected with tap water at a meeting here.

Giving the current status of the scheme to the minister, principal secretary of the department Sushil Kumar Lohani said 207 projects are under execution with an estimated cost of Rs 35,193 crore of which, construction of 71 projects is nearing completion.

Director, Drinking Water and Sanitation, Vineet Bhardwaj briefed the minister about the status of individual projects and the timeline set for completion.

Official sources said, of the 88.68 lakh households in the state, piped water supply has been made to 65.7 lakh houses which is about 74 per cent. However, in reality not even half of the connected household is getting pipe water, they acknowledged.

The minister said supply of safe drinking water is a top priority for the government. The Centre is bearing the entire cost of the programme under Jal Jeevan Mission. “There should not be any compromise on the quality of work and the quality of water supplied to all houses. There should be stricter monitoring on both counts,” he stressed.

Naik said he will visit as many projects as possible to examine the quality of work. The mission launched on August 15, 2019 was scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022-23. However, the state has taken one more year time.