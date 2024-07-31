BJD stage walkout from Odisha Assembly over price rise

BHUBANESWAR: Accusing the state government of failing to bring down the prices of essential commodities, Opposition BJD staged a walkout from the Assembly on Tuesday.

The issue cropped up during discussion on adjournment motion with BJD members alleging that prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed within one-and-a-half months of the new government assuming office in the state. It is unfortunate on the part of government to say that it has no role to play in controlling the price rise, they said.

Trying to corner the state government over the price of potato which is selling at Rs 40-Rs 50 at various markets, BJD member Niranjan Pujari alleged that there was no action plan to bring the price under control. Not only potato, onion is also selling at Rs 50 per kg in the state.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Ramchandra Kadam came down heavily on the state government for remaining a mute spectator when prices of essential commodities are going up.

In his reply, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra blamed the previous BJD government for the potato and onion crisis in the state. “The potato and onion missions of the erstwhile government have failed completely. Around Rs 270 crore was wasted for these initiatives. Besides, the BJD government also failed to construct cold storages during the last 24 years,” he said.