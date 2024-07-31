Businessman murdered in Birmitrapur

ROURKELA: A 40-year-old businessman was allegedly killed on Monday night and his body dumped under a culvert on the Kuanrmunda-Hathibari road within Birmitrapur police limits in Sundargarh district. Police identified the deceased as Basanta Badaik.

As per the complaint filed by the deceased's uncle Krushna Chandra Badaik, Basanta had left for Rourkela with his driver Chittaranjan Singh. There he met his business partner as well as his friends. Later, Basanta and his partner proceeded towards Hathibari in separate vehicles.

However, Basanta's trade partners and his accomplices allegedly reached the spot early, stopped Basanta's car near the culvert, and asked the driver to leave. They then brutally killed Basanta with sharp weapons and dumped his body under the culvert, the complaint stated.

The complainant alleged that Basanta's murder was a conspiracy and suspected the involvement of his driver. Birmitrapur IIC Bandana Patra said two suspects, including the business partner, are being interrogated.