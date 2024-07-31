CM Majhi rebuts Naveen’s ‘Jumla’ jibe

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said his government has laid the foundation for transforming the state to ‘Viksit Odisha’ by 2036 when it will celebrate 100th year of its formation.
In his point-by-point rebuttal of the claims of Opposition Leader Naveen Patnaik who took a dig at the ruling BJP by terming it as ‘name changer government’ and all its promises in election manifesto as ‘Jumla’, the chief minister said only time will tell which government is a game changer.
Describing the first budget of his government as welfare-centric, realistic and revolutionary, Majhi said, “It is a firm commitment of my government to cover all eligible women under Subhadra Yojana. The Women and Child Development department is preparing guidelines which will be completed within first 100 days of this government.”
Asserting that funds will not be a constraint to implement the scheme, the CM said if necessary, additional budgetary provision will be made. Dispelling the apprehensions of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) about implementation of various promises made by BJP, he said it is quite natural for Naveen to suspect as his government failed miserably to implement many schemes announced by him during his long tenure as chief minister.
Majhi said a number of schemes announced by the BJD government never saw light of the day as the intention of the regional party was to cheat the people to win election. Pointing out a few schemes, the CM sought to know about the status of the proposed world class new Barabati Stadium. “Was it not a Jumla?” he questioned.
The last ditch attempt by the Naveen Patnaik government to hijack the free rice supplied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under Garib Kalyan Yojana by distributing a bag carrying BJD symbol with ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ logo before the general election was the biggest Jumla, Majhi said.
“The 5T programme under which schools were painted with green colour (the colour of BJD) turned out to be another Jumla as the school dropout rate is one of the highest in the country,” he said.
Promising farmers a cash assistance of Rs 10,000 per annum under KALIA Yojana before election and reducing the amount to Rs 4,000 after winning the 2019 polls was another Jumla of the BJD government. “What happened to the much-tom-tommed PEETHA scheme and Jaga Mission,” Majhi asked the LoP.