CM Majhi rebuts Naveen’s ‘Jumla’ jibe

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said his government has laid the foundation for transforming the state to ‘Viksit Odisha’ by 2036 when it will celebrate 100th year of its formation.

In his point-by-point rebuttal of the claims of Opposition Leader Naveen Patnaik who took a dig at the ruling BJP by terming it as ‘name changer government’ and all its promises in election manifesto as ‘Jumla’, the chief minister said only time will tell which government is a game changer.

Describing the first budget of his government as welfare-centric, realistic and revolutionary, Majhi said, “It is a firm commitment of my government to cover all eligible women under Subhadra Yojana. The Women and Child Development department is preparing guidelines which will be completed within first 100 days of this government.”

Asserting that funds will not be a constraint to implement the scheme, the CM said if necessary, additional budgetary provision will be made. Dispelling the apprehensions of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) about implementation of various promises made by BJP, he said it is quite natural for Naveen to suspect as his government failed miserably to implement many schemes announced by him during his long tenure as chief minister.