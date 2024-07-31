Eight arrested for assault & vandalism in Odisha, nine others at large

BARIPADA: Sadar police on Tuesday arrested eight persons in connection with an assault and vandalism incident on July 24.

The suspects, identified as Kundan Mukhi, Uthal Mukhi, Sanjay Das, Sambhu Gopal, Satyanarayan Das, Sunil Mohapatra, Rajesh Mohanta, and a minor, were apprehended from the Sungadia area under Baripada town police station jurisdiction.

Nine more suspects involved in the attack are reportedly absconding, and search for them is on, police stated.

The incident involved a group of 17 persons who under the influence of some intoxication, were travelling from Lulung to Baripada on motorcycles. They intercepted one Manas Gochhayat, who was riding with his wife and child near Chanpur, and forcibly snatched a gold necklace from his wife. When the couple resisted, the group attacked Manas with a brick, severely injuring him. Local residents intervened and rescued the family.

The attackers then went on a rampage, damaging vehicles belonging to an assistant engineer from Shamakhunta block and other passersby, brandishing sharp weapons.

Gochhayat filed a complaint with the Baripada Sadar police, leading to the arrest of the seven accused and detention of the minor, who was referred to the Juvenile Justice Board, said additional SP Umashankar Moharana.

The arrested accused have been remanded in judicial custody after being denied bail. The police continue to search for the remaining suspects, he added.