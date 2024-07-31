Head & neck cancer cases mark 20 per cent rise in five yrs: Data

BHUBANESWAR: Head and neck cancer (HNC) cases in Odisha have gone up by over 20 per cent in last five years, the latest data released by AIIMS Bhubaneswar has revealed.

The HNC cases have gone up from around 8,000 a few years back to 10,000 now. They include cancer of the oral cavity, pharynx, larynx and thyroid.

Associate professor of ENT and head neck surgery department Dr Dillip Kumar Samal said at least 12 patients are undergoing surgery every day at AIIMS and the number has increased by 15 to 20 per cent as compared to last year.

“Head and neck cancers, particularly affecting the oral cavity, are the most prevalent cancers in the Indian population, with males being more vulnerable. Most of the cases are from the rural areas,” he said.

However, on the positive side, more than 80 per cent HNC cancer cases are curable if detected in early stages. The surgeons have advised people with symptoms such as decreased mouth opening, oral ulcers, loose teeth, and neck swelling to seek medical advice at regular intervals.

AIIMS executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas said the head and neck cancer cases witnessed an alarming rise due to increased alcohol and tobacco consumption. HNC is preventable through lifestyle changes such as quitting tobacco use, smoking and alcohol, he said.

AIIMS runs a head and neck cancer clinic every Monday. People are provided free screening for oral cancer and other head and neck cancers apart from the comprehensive care, which includes surgery, post-operative radiotherapy, and chemotherapy under one roof.