In a first, 2nd vote-on-account of Rs 95K crore taken in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday placed a vote-on-account of Rs 95,000 crore to meet the expenditure for implementation of government schemes and other administrative requirements for two months.

The vote-on-account will be in force for August and September. This is the second vote-on-account taken by the state government during a financial year, which is a record for Odisha.

Official sources said the need for taking the second vote-on-account arose as the Appropriation Bill for the 2024-25 budget will be placed for approval in the Assembly on September 13. The chief minister had placed a budget of Rs 2.65 lakh crore in the Assembly on July 25.

The then BJD government in the state had taken a vote-on-account of Rs 1.18 lakh crore on February 8 for four months of the 2024-25 financial year in view of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The first vote-on-account will last till July 31. Therefore, there was a need to take the approval of the House for making provision for functioning of the government for next two months, said the sources.

Major allocations for various schemes will be reflected in this exercise. Several flagship schemes to be launched by the state government including Subhadra Yojana and paddy purchase from farmers at minimum support price of Rs 3,100 per quintal, have received major chunk of the allocations.

The two vote-on-accounts taken by the government will exhaust Rs 2,08,000 crore from the main budget to cover six months of 2024-25. Only Rs 57,000 crore will be left for the next six months of the financial year. Official sources maintained that the state government may have to go for a supplementary budget to cover all the schemes which have been announced. The expenditure of the government will increase as it has announced 19 schemes in the 2024-25 budget. Allocations for the schemes will be made accordingly.