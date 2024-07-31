Man sentenced to three years RI for illegal wildlife trade in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: The court of sub-divisional judicial magistrate, Kuchinda, on Monday convicted one Sankirtan Munda (45) of village Pahadamara within Laimura police limits in Deogarh district for illegal trade of wildlife article and sentenced him three-year rigorous imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine under section 411 of IPC and section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 on the convict.

Munda was apprehended by STF, Bhubaneswar on Kuchinda-Bonaigarh road near office-cum-residence of Banarakhi, Thianala within Kuchinda police limits on February 15, 2024. Two leopard hides with other wildlife products were recovered from his possession.

On the fateful day, the convict along with another person was waiting to deliver the leopard hide to a customer when the STF along with forest officials conducted a raid and nabbed him. After investigation, a charge sheet was submitted against the two persons under sections 379, 411 and 120-B besides section 51 of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The investigating officer of the case was inspector STF, Sarita Beuria.

“STF Odisha has taken special efforts to ensure that investigation is of highest standards and we meticulously follow our prosecution in the courts so that the cases are brought to logical conclusion or conviction. Offence under Wildlife (Protection) Act is also one of the focus areas of STF and we will continue its drive against such illegal wildlife poachers/ dealers,” stated a release by the STF.

The order was pronounced on Monday, on the occasion of International Tiger Day.

STF convictions

This was 6th case of STF where the accused convicted under Wildlife Protection Act

Till date, trial completed in 6 wildlife cases

All cases ended in conviction

Conviction rate of wildlife crime cases in India is less than 5%

STF got the authority to investigate wildlife cases in 2018

So far, STF has booked 101 cases and arrested 232 wildlife criminals

Major seizures by STF include 59 leopard hides, 27 elephant tusks, 23 pangolins, 42 kg pangolin scales, 2 tiger hides and 11 deer hides