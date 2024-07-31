Odisha's Bhitarkanika National Park to reopen from August 1

KENDRAPARA: The Bhitarkanika National Park is set to reopen for tourists after a three-month hiatus, from August 1 (Thursday).

The national park has been closed from May 1 to July 31 as it is the mating and nesting season for saltwater crocodiles, said assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Manas Das. “Since these reptiles turn more violent during this period, the three-month prohibition order was imposed for tourists and locals to provide them with a harmonious environment for mating and breeding,” he said adding, around 114 crocodiles laid eggs this year.

Das further informed that the Forest department has built a 600-metre-long wooden canopy bridge inside Bhitarkanika, 15 metre above the ground, at a cost of Rs 40 lakh to provide visitors a close-up view of the forest and wildlife. This besides, the watch tower and hunting tower have been renovated, he said.

“People intending to visit Bhitarkanika should log in to the website and make bookings. There are rest houses in Dangamala, Habalikothi and Gupti which attract tourists from across India and abroad,” Das added.

Some private tour and travel companies will soon establish their tents for the tourists around Bhitarkanika.