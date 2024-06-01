245 polling booths in Odisha's Kendrapara are critical says district election officer

KENDRAPARA: At least 245 of total 1,445 polling stations in Kendrapara district have been identified as critical, informed district election officer (DEO) Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas. Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency and the seven Assembly segments under it will be going to polls in the fourth and last phase on Saturday.

A polling station is identified as critical on the basis of its vulnerability to violence by miscreants or any other disturbing factor like rigging or threat to voters, affecting a free and fair election process, he said.

The DEO further informed that the ECI will be monitoring 867 polling booths through web-casting. “We have installed CCTV cameras in 282 polling booths. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the polls,” he said further urging people to exercise their franchise.

The Kendrapara LS constituency comprises seven Assembly segments - Kendrapara, Rajnagar, Aul, Mahakalapada, Patkura in Kendrapara district and Salipur and Mahanga in Cuttack.

Those contesting from the LS seat are BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, former MLA from Rajnagar and senior BJD leader Anshuman Mohanty and Sidharth Swarup Dash from Congress.

Similarly, prominent candidates in fray from Assembly segments are Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and Pratap Keshari Deb who are contesting on BJD tickets from Mahakalapada and Aul respectively.