Five nabbed for killing trader over past enmity

BERHAMPUR: Gosaninuagaon police arrested five persons for the murder of a trader at Housing Board colony in Berhampur town on May 28.

Berhampur ASP Ramesh Chandra Sethy said the accused, R Mohan Rao (22), Papun Nayak (22), Bansidhar Sahu (23), R Rabi Rao (21) and Suraj Kumar (20) had hacked the victim Tuna Das (34) to death at his shop over a past enmity. While Das succumbed to his injuries, his family registered a case of murder with police which during investigation scanned the CCTV footage of the area and identified the culprits.

Sethy said three swords used in the crime were seized from the accused. He said Tuna, in 2020 had attacked Mohan with a sword. While Mohan was critically injured, basing on his complaint, Bada Bazaar police registered a case and arrested Tuna. However, Tuna was released on bail in February and started working at his shop at Housing Board colony. For the last 15 days, Tuna had been asking Mohan’s family to persuade him to lift the case against him.

Last week, Tuna reportedly threatened Mohan’s mother and brother of dire consequences if the latter did not lift the case. This irked Mohan who hatched a plan to eliminate Tuna along with his four associates. On the night of the incident, Mohan and the others reached Tuna’s shop, attacked him and fled.