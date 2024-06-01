Man held for raping minor girl in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Government Railway Police (GRP) claimed to have solved a case pertaining to the rape of a nine-year-old girl, rehabilitated in a child care institute (CCI) of the city around five months back and arrested the accused.

The accused, Lokanath Bhoi alias Bhegu of Biragovindpur within Satyabadi police limits in Puri had been staying in his relative’s house at Jobra Nadikula Sahi. Bhegu used to sell mushrooms in the locality and was known to the victim’s family. He lured the girl with a chocolate, took her to a house at Nadikula Sahi and raped her. After committing the crime, the accused had threatened the victim not to disclose the matter to anyone, said IIC, GRP, Cuttack Jyoti Prakash Nayak.

“We conducted Bhegu’s polygraph test. Basing on scientific and material evidence the accused has been arrested and forwarded to court. Efforts are on to file the chargesheet in the case as soon as possible,” said Nayak.

The victim and her 11-year-old elder brother were rehabilitated in the CCI near College Square after their father was sent to jail in 2021 in connection with a case. On January 29, the victim, a Class IV student had gone to school along with 15 other inmates of the CCI. After the classes, she got separated from the group following a tiff with her brother and was returning to the CCI alone when the accused gave her a lift on his bike. After committing the crime, he dropped her on the road. She then reached the CCI in a critical condition following which she was rushed to SCB MCH.

Acting on an FIR filed by the caretaker of the CCI, GRP, Cuttack had registered a case.