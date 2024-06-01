Odisha: CHSE notifies process for annual higher secondary examination paper rechecking
BHUBANESWAR: With a number of students reportedly unhappy with the marks they have been awarded in the recently announced results for the Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) 2024, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has issued notification asking examinees to submit application for rechecking or readdition of marks by June 15.
The online application for reevaluation will be made available from June 1. Students who have been booked for malpractice or whose result has been withheld or declared invalid are not eligible to apply for rechecking, CHSE officials said.
For hassle-free rechecking, the Council has notified that students applying for reevaluation or readdition of marks will be provided with an SMS alert on their mobile number and a link to their e-mail id to download their scanned copy of answer script along with the statement of marks. The link will be provided between June 10 and 20. Those failing to get the link will be required to bring it to the notice of the Council through coechserecheck@gmail.com by June 22.
The revised result of the answer paper will be sent to the higher secondary school through SAMS e-space. Students will be able to get a photocopy of it from the Council for which they need contact the CHSE controller of examinations via mail within 15 days of the result is published.
Notably, around 83.38 per cent of the total 3.82 lakh Plus II students cleared the AHSE 2024 this year. The result this year was 1.74 per cent more compared to the previous year. However, report of many students not being happy with their marks has surfaced from different places.
A senior official from a private science institute in Cuttack district said they have recorded a drop in the number of students securing 90 per cent or above in science stream. Many students who have secured first division have complained about poor marking in the English subject. They have decided to apply for reevaluation, he said.