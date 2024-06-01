Odisha: CHSE notifies process for annual higher secondary examination paper rechecking

BHUBANESWAR: With a number of students reportedly unhappy with the marks they have been awarded in the recently announced results for the Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) 2024, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has issued notification asking examinees to submit application for rechecking or readdition of marks by June 15.

The online application for reevaluation will be made available from June 1. Students who have been booked for malpractice or whose result has been withheld or declared invalid are not eligible to apply for rechecking, CHSE officials said.

For hassle-free rechecking, the Council has notified that students applying for reevaluation or readdition of marks will be provided with an SMS alert on their mobile number and a link to their e-mail id to download their scanned copy of answer script along with the statement of marks. The link will be provided between June 10 and 20. Those failing to get the link will be required to bring it to the notice of the Council through coechserecheck@gmail.com by June 22.