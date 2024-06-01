Odisha: Eminent rod puppeteer Maguni Kuanr passes away

BHUBANESWAR: Veteran puppeteer and the last surviving guru of traditional rod puppetry, Maguni Chandra Kuanr passed away on Saturday due to age-related ailments. He was 86.

Kuanr was recently admitted to the Keonjhar hospital.

For his contribution to promoting rod puppetry of Odisha, President of India Droupadi Murmu had last year conferred upon him the prestigious Padma Shri award.

Having founded Utkal Biswakarma Kalakunja in 1955, Kuanr and his troupe performed at least 50 shows in a year to keep the art form alive. He was not only an expert in handling puppets but had also trained many students in rod puppetry.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief over the passing away of Kuanr.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister said that Kuanr played an important role in reviving the endangered Kandhei Nach tradition of Odisha. He added that the passing away of Guru Kuanr, the recipient of many awards and honours, is an irreparable loss to the traditional art world of Odisha.

He ordered for conduct of Kuanr’s last rights with full state honours.