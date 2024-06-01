Odisha govt sets date for adhaar enrollment of children living in care institutions

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has set a 15-day deadline for the district collectors to complete Aadhaar enrollment of children living in child care institutions (CCIs).

Odisha has close to 329 registered CCIs that house orphaned, abandoned and rescued children. Of them, 140 CCIs having more than 8,000 children are supported by the Centre’s Mission Vatsalya scheme for care, protection, rehabilitation and reintegration of children. Many of these children lack their birth certificates or residence proof as a result of which, they have not yet been enrolled for Aadhaar.

At a meeting held recently by the Women and Child Development department with representatives of the State PMU Aadhaar Kendra, officials pointed out that children in CCIs are missing out on various government schemes in the absence of Aadhaar registration. They said that a standardised certification format has been identified for Aadhaar enrolment of CCI children which requires a declaration by the superintendent or chief functionaries of the CCIs confirming the child’s residency and date of birth.

Accordingly, a directive was issued to all the district collectors on Friday to get such declarations within a fortnight and complete the enrollment. The district collectors were also directed to obtain caste and income certificates and Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) cards for the orphaned, abandoned and rescued children under institutional care to help them get benefits from various government schemes.