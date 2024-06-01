Odisha: VIMSAR doctors remove crowbar from 9-yr-old’s body

BARGARH: A nine-year-old boy sustained grievous injuries after allegedly being stabbed with an iron crowbar by one of his friends in Patikar Palli village within Bhatli police limits on Friday.

The victim Jiban Patikar was playing with his friends in the morning when one of them allegedly stabbed him with the crowbar in a playful manner. The crowbar pierced through his body, close to his lungs leaving him critically injured.

Subsequently, Jiban was rushed to the Bargarh district headquarters hospital with the help of a city-based organisation. After assessing the gravity of his case, doctors referred him to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla.

Senior surgery specialist at Bargarh DHH Suresh Tripathy said after primary treatment doctors felt it was better to shift Jiban to VIMSAR for further treatment. “His condition was absolutely stable. So, we convinced his parents to take him to Burla for surgical removal of the rod,” Tripathy said.

Doctors at VIMSAR conducted the surgery on Jiban and the crowbar was safely removed. “The boy is recovering and his condition is stable,” VIMSAR doctors said.