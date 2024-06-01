One anthrax case detected in Odisha, health team on alert

JEYPORE: Health officials are on high alert in Kuttinga village under Laxmipur block after one person was reportedly found positive for anthrax and three others suspected to have been affected by the bacterial illness.

Sources indicate that villagers of Kuttinga allegedly consumed contaminated meat from dead cattle a few days ago. Spores were found in three persons on Wednesday, as a result of which local health workers rushed them to Laxmipur community health centre (CHC) for treatment.

Local doctors suspected anthrax and alerted the district health department.

On Thursday, two medical teams from the state headquarters and Koraput assessed the situation. They checked the health condition of other villagers, including the relatives of the affected individuals, and distributed preventive medicines.

Health staff collected blood samples from 41 people who consumed the contaminated meat for further testing in the district laboratory in Koraput.

Meanwhile, health agencies conducted awareness campaigns and sanitised the village to prevent further spread of the disease. According to Health department sources, the condition of the three affected persons is stable, and they have been sent back to their homes.

Koraput ADMO NM Satapathy said, health and veterinary staff are continuously monitoring the village. “The health scenario in Kuttinga village is normal, and our team is providing healthcare for the next few days. We collected 41 blood samples from the affected village, of which only one has been confirmed positive for anthrax, while other tests are underway,” said.