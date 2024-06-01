Petition filed in Orissa HC for CID-CB probe into Rourkela assistant collector’s death

CUTTACK: The controversy over the unnatural death of assistant collector Susmita Minj in Rourkela has reached the Orissa High Court with her brother filing a petition seeking a probe by the state CID-Crime Branch into it.

Susmita’s body was found floating in a pond at Sensory Park in Plant Site police station area of Rourkela on September 19, 2023. She was then assistant collector at the office of additional district magistrate, Rourkela. She was missing for nearly four days before her body was found floating in the pond.

While the post-mortem report said she died due to drowning, controversy had sparked off after members of Susmita’s family alleged that she was murdered. The Adivasi Mahila Morcha demanded a CBI probe into her death. Odisha BJP Mahila Morcha also made the same demand.

The superintendent of police (Rourkela) had ordered a probe into the lady officer’s unnatural death by a DSP rank officer on September 28.

Susmita’s brother Sandeep Minj filed the petition through advocate Shivsankar Mohanty. “The general police are neither registering FIR nor investigating properly on the complaint even as eight months have passed since her death,” petition alleged while seeking a CID-Crime Branch probe into her death.

On October 17, 2023, Sandeep had filed a police complaint accusing five senior district officials for causing Susmita’s unnatural death.