Odisha: Amid sunstroke deaths, truant power adds to woes

ROURKELA: Suspected sunstroke deaths jumped to 20 in Rourkela as more fatalities came in from major hospitals of the city.

Two more deaths were reported from Hi-Tech medical college and hospital (HT MCH) while three others succumbed at the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) late on Friday night.

RGH director Dr GP Dash confirmed five deaths from heat-related illnesses occurred at the RGH on Thursday and Friday and 10 persons were received dead, while five patients who were shifted to the HT MCH also died. He said by Friday autopsy was conducted on 15 bodies, and till Saturday afternoon, 33 patients were being treated for heat-related illnesses and arrival of fresh patients also significantly dropped.

Even as death toll due to suspected heatstroke rose, erratic power supply and failure to repair the damaged energy lines on time have added to people’s woes. Sources said the heavy downpour on Friday evening which lasted for around 40 minutes left several trees uprooted and power distribution network snapped at several places.

The TPWODL began its power restoration work at New LIC Colony of Civil Township area 13 hours later at 9 am on Saturday and though electricity was restored, it continued to be erratic throughout.

A senior authority of the TPWODL, requesting anonymity, said restoration of the 33 KV and 11 KV power feeders at the New LIC Colony was planned amid manpower shortage.