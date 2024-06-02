Odisha: Non-functional OPD in Berhampur hospital irks locals

BERHAMPUR: Inordinate delay in functioning of the super-specialty OPD of City Hospital in Berhampur has led to simmering discontentment among the local residents.

After MKCG MCH, people of the city and its adjoining areas depend on City Hospital for healthcare service. The state government had in March 2023 released funds for construction of a multi-storey building on the hospital premises. However, despite having all the requisite infrastructure, most of the facilities are reportedly defunct.

Apart from the super-specialty OPD department, the four-storey building has several other important wings including ophthalmology, surgery, ENT and general medicine.

Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida, chairman of the ‘rogi kalyan samiti’ of the hospital, had last year directed chief district medical officer Dr Uma Mishra to make the OPD functional but to no avail.

Besides, the only elevator in the building has been lying defunct for the past almost two months causing inconvenience to the patients and doctors.

Sources attributed the delay in running the OPD to shortage of senior surgeons. They said Health department has been apprised of the need for appointment of surgeons.