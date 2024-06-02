Odisha: Online admission to Plus II streams will begin on June 7

BHUBANESWAR: The Plus II e-admission process will begin from June 7 this year. Notifying the modalities of admissions to higher secondary schools on Saturday, the School and Mass Education department informed that admissions to five streams will be done through the students academic management system (SAMS).

In the current academic session of 2024-25, there are 2,221 higher secondary schools in the state that have a student strength of 5,25,465 across arts, science, commerce, sanskrit and vocational streams. Arts and science streams have 2.94 lakh and 1.66 lakh seats respectively. Commerce stream has 40,104 seats while Sanskrit and vocational education have 13,088 and 10,504 seats respectively. The higher number of 154 higher secondary schools are in Khurda and Balasore, each having 39,000 and 34,000 seat strength across the streams respectively.

In the 2023-24 academic session, there were 4.14 lakh seats at Plus II level, but close to 1.10 lakh seats had remained vacant. The highest of 55,000 seats had fallen vacant in the science stream.

“Seats are increased depending on the demand of students at the district-level. Since there is a demand and results have been good, the seat count in existing schools has been increased this time. However, only four new higher secondary schools were given permission to open this session,” said an official of the department.

The cut-off marks for all the streams will be announced soon, he added.

This year, 96.07 per cent students who appeared for the annual HSC examination, cleared the test which was conducted by the Board of Secondary Education.

At least 5.41 lakh students had taken the examination from February 24 to March 4 this year at 2,991 examination centres. Around 5.30 lakh students cleared the test. District-wise, Khurda registered the highest 97.98 pass percentage.