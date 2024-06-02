Odisha: Voting since 1952, 100-year-old performs his duty yet again

KENDRAPARA: Sk Safatulla (100) may look frail as is expected from a man of his age but it did not deter him from performing his duty for upholding democracy of India during the last phase of polls in the state on Saturday.

A resident of Jayapura in Kendrapara town, the centenarian exercised his franchise for the 18th time. “I have never abstained from voting. I have always exercised my right to vote, be it in Lok Sabha, Assembly or civic elections,” said Safatulla after casting his vote at around 8 am at Kendrapara High School.

Owing to his age, Safatulla did not have to wait in queue and headed right to the EVM. His wrinkled hands pressed the buttons on the modern machine which has changed the way voting is done and votes counted. Polling officers, agents, security personnel and voters at the booth gave the centenarian a thumbs up as he entered the booth assisted by his son Sk Kalimuddin and some locals.

Safatulla does not consider his advanced age an impediment in fulfilling his duty as an Indian and has been a consistent voter since the first general elections held in 1952. He was 28 then. “It’s not your physical condition that counts, it is the condition of your brain,” said Safatulla in his stuttering voice.

“I take voting very seriously, which is why I have not missed a single election. All these years, I have voted for those whom I believe can ensure the nation’s safety and peace, as well as unity between all religions and castes,” he said. While the democracy of the nation remains unchanged, the way people vote has changed, he said pointing towards the EVM. Safatulla has seen prime ministers and chief ministers come and go in his lifetime and has outlived most of them. “I really do not know how I survived for so long. Many of my friends and relatives much younger than me have died,” he said.