Odisha: Wildlife criminal gets three years in jail

BARGARH: The court of sub-divisional judicial magistrate, Bargarh convicted Satyaban Sahu of Khajuria village within Bhatli police limits in Bargarh under section 51 of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment of three years.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Sahu who was nabbed by Special Task Force (STF), Bhubaneswar on November 24, 2020 while he was waiting to strike a deal for a few illegal wildlife articles with a potential customer. During search, the team seized one leopard hide along with other wildlife products from him.

After investigation, a chargesheet was submitted against Sahu and he was booked under sections 379, 411 and 120-B of IPC along with section 51 of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

During the course of an investigation, the seized leopard skin was also sent to Wildlife Institute of India (WLI), Dehradun for biological and chemical examination. Later, trial was conducted against Sahu and 12 witnesses were examined including the scientific officer of WLI Dehradun.