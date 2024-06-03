Odisha: BJP and Congress react cautiously to exit polls

BHUBANESWAR : While the ruling BJD asserted that exit poll predictions will be proven wrong, the BJP and Congress were cautious in reacting to the projections giving a big boost to the party’s performance.

President of the state BJP Manmohan Samal told mediapersons here that it would be appropriate to wait till June 4, the counting day. Trends will be available around noon on the counting day and there is no point in holding discussions and making claims on the basis of exit polls.

Samal said a clear picture about the seats to be won by different political parties will be known on the counting day, he said and added that everybody should wait till then. He, however, said people of Odisha want a change and there will a change of government in the state.

Senior Congress leader Tara Prasad Bahinipati did not react to the exit poll predictions. He, however, came down heavily on the BJD and BJP for claiming to form government in the state during the campaign period. The Congress leader did not make any claim about the party forming next government in Odisha.

“The Congress performance will be much better than 2019 elections, but I cannot predict the number of seats the party will win,” he added.