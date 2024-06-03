Odisha man held for raping, killing minor girl

BARIPADA: Tension prevailed in Kuliana block of Mayurbhanj district after a 22-year-old man allegedly raped and brutally murdered a seven-year-old minor girl from West Bengal.

The accused was identified as Rameswar Dehuri of Sankuldiha village within Kuliana police limits. Sources said the victim, a niece of the accused, was a native of Binpur within Jhargram police limits in West Bengal and was staying along with her family for some days at the residence of Parameswar Dehuri, who is Rameswar’s uncle, in Sankuldiha village. The victim and her parents had arrived on June 1 when Parameswar along with his wife left for a government primary school nearby to cast their votes at noon.

At around 3 pm. Rameswar took the girl to a forest nearby near Papala river on the pretext of bird hunting. The girl’s parents let her leave with Rameswar as they did not suspect his intentions. However, Rameswar raped the girl and after committing the offence, strangulated her to death. Rameswar then returned home leaving the body on the bank of the river.

When the girl did not return home, her parents questioned Rameswar who said she would be late as she could not keep pace with him. The parents of the girl waited for some hours and when she still did not return, they along with some villagers interrogated Rameswar who confessed to the crime. The villagers along with the girl’s parents rushed to the bank of the river where they found the body. They informed Kuliana police of the incident in the evening.

Police rushed to the spot, seized the body and sent it for postmortem. Rameswar was arrested under sections 376 (AB), 302 of IPC and section 6 of POCSO Act, said Kuliana IIC Priyadarshini Khatua.