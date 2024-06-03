Puri firecracker explosion death toll goes up to 13

PURI: The toll in the firecracker explosion here increased to 13, with five more persons succumbing to injuries on Sunday. Investigation into the incident by the special relief commissioner will commence on June 5.

Around 32 people sustained injuries in the mishap, with most patients being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Hi-Tech Hospital, SUM Hospital, and other private facilities for critical care. As of now, 17 persons are under treatment at various hospitals.

The Chief Minister’s Relief Fund is covering the treatment expenses, and Rs 4 lakh has been released to the next of kin of the victims who lost their lives.

The administration is currently trying to locate the family of a deceased.Sources said more fatalities are expected, as many of the injured sustained burns exceeding 60 per cent. Three patients with less than 30 per cent burns are being treated at Puri Jagannath Medical Hospital and are reportedly out of danger, informed treating doctors.

The SRC will begin investigation into the firecracker accident on June 5 at the special circuit house.

District collector Sidharth Shankar Swain stated, “The SRC will gather evidence from eyewitnesses, residents and officials including police officers, to determine the circumstances that led to the tragic incident during Chandan Yatra festival and recommend measures to prevent future occurrences.”