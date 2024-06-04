Ahead of counting, security beefed up in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: Despite security measures, post-election violence erupted on Sunday in the Biridi police jurisdiction. Jagatsinghpur police have intensified convoy patrolling and conducted flag marches in various areas on Monday to ensure public safety.

According to sources, Jajati Ranjan Samal, a BJP worker from Manguli within Biridi police limits, sustained serious injuries after being attacked by miscreants while he was on his way to a nearby market.

The assailants stopped him forcibly and attacked him with sticks and other weapons. Samal has lodged an FIR against Manas Routray and three others at the Biridi police station.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

In anticipation of further disturbances during the vote counting on Tuesday, security has been heightened across Jagatsinghpur district. To maintain order, authorities have increased patrols, set up additional checkpoints, and deployed security forces extensively in both urban and rural areas.

The Election Commission has implemented comprehensive security measures at critical polling locations and established protocols to counter any insurgent activities during the election period.

IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station Gokul Ranjan Dash stated, “Convoy patrolling and flag marches have been conducted in Madhusudanpur Sasan, Mandashai, Urali, Pattsara, Jankoti, and other areas within the Jagatsinghpur police limits to create a sense of security among common people during the election and counting process.”