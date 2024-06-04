BJD, BJP await results, history beckons Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: With counting of votes set to begin on Tuesday morning, a nervous anticipation was palpable in both the ruling BJD and main opposition BJP as the electoral results are set to be a thriller, both in the Lok Sabha and Assembly seats, in Odisha.

These elections hold high stakes for the major political parties. While BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik is making a bid for a record sixth consecutive term and becoming the longest-serving chief minister in the country, the BJP has set high targets for Odisha in its ‘400 Paar’ mission along with grabbing power in the state.

The polls thus, have been the most fiercely fought in the recent history. The exit polls have also thrown up intriguing prospects for both the BJD and the BJP. In the past elections, the BJD dominated both the Lok Sabha and Assembly spheres while this time, the exit poll projections give the saffron party a clear majority of Parliamentary constituencies. The Assembly poll projections also show huge gains for BJP and if these come true, the seat tally of the saffron party may be more than double.

Unlike in the past, the BJP made an aggressive bid to wrest power from the BJD in this election. The BJP campaign mostly focused on the “Odia Asmita” (Odia pride) and pointed its attack at bureaucrat-turned-politician and Naveen’s close aide VK Pandian. It also sought to stir up the anti-incumbency factor by pointing at the failing health condition of the chief minister.

The saffron party promised to free Odisha from the grip of an outsider, targeting Pandian. Besides, the pro-incumbency factor which propelled BJD to big wins in past elections also seemed to be absent this time.