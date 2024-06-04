BJYM members gherao DGP office, seek BJD MLA’s arrest

Hundreds of BJYM workers from different parts of the state congregated near The Samaja office and marched to the DGP office where they staged demonstration demanding arrest of BJD’s Chandabali MLA Byomakesh Ray.

A delegation of BJYM met the DGP and submitted a memorandum demanding arrest of the main accused involved in the attack. They alleged that Ray was the brain behind the organised attack on Panda and his co-workers who had gone to Chandabali to campaign for party candidate Manmohan Samal.

Even as police have arrested 10 persons involved in the organised crime, the BJYM is demanding arrest of the Chandabali MLA who ‘has unleashed a reign of terror’ on BJP workers.