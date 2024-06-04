Civic mess as silt removal hits rain hurdle in Cuttack city

CUTTACK: Heavy rains on Sunday night exposed the civic mess in Cuttack with heaps of silt collected from drains causing major inconvenience to residents and commuters.
Massive amount of silt dumped near the drains by Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) have found its way back to the drainage system and even got deposited on the roads after rains lashed the city from 9 pm to 11 pm.
Sources said the CMC had engaged three private agencies to carry out the drain cleaning work. However, after noticing the private agencies’ failure in ensuring 100 per cent de-silting, the CMC engaged extra manpower from May 28 for the job to complete the drain cleaning work to prevent waterlogging during monsoon.
Accordingly, heaps of silt was removed both manually and by using mini excavators from different drains in the city. Instead of shifting it immediately, the silt was dumped on the roadside near the drains. The civic body had planned to remove the filth after it dried up.
However, before the silt could dry, the rains washed it away back into the drains. Besides, the filth has made its way on to the roads at several places in Sutahat, Rausapatna, Rovers Street, Mehendipur, Odia Bazaar and Balu Bazaar localities leading to foul smell and unhygienic condition.
While locals have demanded immediate steps to shift the leftover silt, CMC mayor Subhas Singh said it would be difficult for the civic body to remove the water-mixed silt immediately. However, he claimed that the drain cleaning work would be completed by June 10. Notably, the Orissa High Court had directed CMC to complete de-silting and maintenance work of drains by May 31 every year. But the civic body never manages to complete the work in time, alleged city-based intellectuals.
The CMC manages around 1,729 km length of drains including 519.66 km surface drains, 130.34 km major surface drains, two major storm water channels with 22 km length, 29 km branch storm water channel and 1,028 km earthen drains in the city.