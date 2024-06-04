Civic mess as silt removal hits rain hurdle in Cuttack city

CUTTACK: Heavy rains on Sunday night exposed the civic mess in Cuttack with heaps of silt collected from drains causing major inconvenience to residents and commuters.

Massive amount of silt dumped near the drains by Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) have found its way back to the drainage system and even got deposited on the roads after rains lashed the city from 9 pm to 11 pm.

Sources said the CMC had engaged three private agencies to carry out the drain cleaning work. However, after noticing the private agencies’ failure in ensuring 100 per cent de-silting, the CMC engaged extra manpower from May 28 for the job to complete the drain cleaning work to prevent waterlogging during monsoon.

Accordingly, heaps of silt was removed both manually and by using mini excavators from different drains in the city. Instead of shifting it immediately, the silt was dumped on the roadside near the drains. The civic body had planned to remove the filth after it dried up.