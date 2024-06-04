Elaborate arrangements in place for counting day in Odisha

ROURKELA / JAGATSINGHPUR / JEYPORE / MALKANGIRI/JHARSUGUDA: As counting of votes for both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections is set to begin on Tuesday, district administrations have made comprehensive arrangements to ensure a seamless and peaceful process.

In Sundargarh, additional district magistrate Ashutosh Kulkarni detailed the preparations for counting votes for the Rourkela, RN Pali, and Birmitrapur Assembly constituencies at the Uditnagar government high school. “Air-conditioned counting halls have been prepared for simultaneous counting of votes for these constituencies and their corresponding parliamentary votes. Each hall will have 14 tables, and counting is scheduled to be completed by 3 pm as per ECI guidelines,” he said.

Kulkarni also outlined the security measures, which include a three-tier security cordon with frisking at the outer and second cordons. “Para-military forces will be mobilised outside the counting halls. Separate rooms have been set up for counting postal ballots and electronically-transmitted postal ballots. The strong rooms containing the EVMs are properly sealed and will be opened just before counting,” he added.

Similarly in Jagatsinghpur, VVPATs from the Lok Sabha constituency and the four Assembly segments under it, Tirtol, Jagatsinghpur, Paradip and Balikuda-Erasama, have been securely stored in the strong room of SVM College, where counting of votes will take place.

Collector Anupam Saha said the VVPATs have been kept in the strong rooms under a three-tier security cover as per ECI guidelines. He informed for Paradip Assembly seat, vote counting will be held at 11 tables in 22 rounds, 14 tables and 19 rounds for Tirtol, 18 tables and as many rounds for Balikuda-Erasama segment and 11 tables and 22 rounds for Jagatsinghpur Assembly seat.

“The entire counting process is expected to be completed within five to six hours,” he added.