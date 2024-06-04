Four held in connection with Puri firecracker explosion

BHUBANESWAR: Puri police arrested four persons on Monday for their alleged involvement in the tragic firecracker explosion which has claimed 13 lives. Police identified the accused as Prasant Nayak, Tuku Ranjan Swain, Budhia Bhoi and Jagannath Rout. The incident had taken place on the concluding day of the 21-day Chandan Yatra on May 29.

Police claimed that a local Chandan Bhoi and his associates were bursting the firecrackers near Narendra tank. Bhoi belongs to Khandia Bandha Sahi which is located at the extreme end of the tank.

During that time, one cracker reportedly split off and landed on a pile of explosives, triggering a blast. Several people present there were injured and taken to different hospitals in Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Initial investigation revealed no permission was obtained to burst the firecrackers, following which Kumbharpada police registered a suo motu case.

Police said Bhoi had procured the firecrackers from Nayak and Swain, both natives of Chari Chakka. During investigation, it was established that the duo has licenses to manufacture only fancy crackers. However, they were illegally manufacturing high-decibel crackers with the assistance of their two associates Bhoi and Rout.