Northwestern rain causes floods in Bhubaneswar

The heavy thundershowers also led to power outage in multiple locations across the city which received around 60 mm rain between 10 pm to 12 am.

With drainage de-siltation work moving at a snail’s pace, major thoroughfares including parts of Cuttack-Puri road and Rasulgarh-Palasuni stretch remained partially flooded.

Similarly, low-lying areas in Jayadev Vihar, GGP Colony, Nayapalli, Jagannath Nagar and a few other localities remained waterlogged for hours though rainwater receded overnight. Drain water entered several houses in these localities leaving residents to fend for themselves in the midnight.

A long spell of power cut in the middle of a heavy spell also irked residents in different parts of the city. The TPCODL was flooded with complaints of power outage from Maitree Vihar, Satya Vihar, Jayadev Vihar, Nayapalli, Gajapati Nagar, Raghunathpur and many other places. In parts of GGP Colony, the power outage lasted till early morning, alleged a resident.

TPCODL officials, however, said the blackout in some parts of the city during night was due to the damage suffered by power infrastructure in the nor’wester. The restoration work was carried out swiftly by the field staff for restoration of power supply, they added.