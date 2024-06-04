Odisha: 56K candidates allotted ranks in OJEE-2024

BHUBANESWAR: At least 56,000 candidates were allotted ranks in the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE)-2024, the results of which were published on Monday.

The number of candidates who secured rank this year is 8,0000 more than the previous year in which a total 48,000 candidates had been allotted ranks, officials of the OJEE committee said.

Sagarika Dash topped the exam in BPharm, while Suryakanta Prusty emerged topper in MBA. The topper list included Brahmananda Moharana in MSc Computer Science, Padmalaya Mishra in MPharm, Ankit Biswal in MArch, Pratyush Das in MPlan, Rishidev Mohanty in BCAT (film editing), Padmastita Mohanty in BCAT (cinematography), Shaswat Dash Mishra in integrated MBA and Bibhuti Bhusan Acharya in LE-Pharm.

The entrance examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across 30 places in Odisha and three places outside the state.

At least 65,742 candidates had registered for the exams of whom 56,047, around 82.25 per cent, appeared the test in May this year for enrolment to various technical and professional courses including BPharm, LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (BSc), BCAT, MBA, MCA, Integrated MBA, LE-Pharm, MPharm, MArch, MPlan and 11 specialisations of MTech in different government and private colleges.

A special OJEE for enrolment of students to vacant BTech seats in engineering colleges and institutions in the state will also be conducted for which notification is likely to be issued by July.