Odisha: Doctor's family urges collector to trace son

MALKANGIRI: Family members of Kalimela CHC doctor Amlan Bhoi, who has allegedly been abducted by suspected Maoists, on Monday met collector Sachin Pawar appealing him to trace their son soon.

Speaking to mediapersons, Bhoi’s father Abani Bhoi and mother Binodini appealed the Maoists to release their son as he is innocent. While Pawar assured that teams have been formed and efforts are underway to trace the doctor, police continue to deny any Maoist angle behind his kidnap. “Everything will be clear after investigation,” the police said.

Malkangiri CDMO Prafulla Kumar Nanda had informed that after finishing his duty in the CHC, Bhoi returned to his quarters at around 10 pm on Saturday. However, he was found missing from his residence the next morning.

Whereabouts of the 29-year-old doctor remain a mystery even after two days since his alleged abduction.

Reportedly, police have seized a poster put up by the outlawed CPI (Maoist) on the wall of Bhoi’s quarters on the premises of Kalimela CHC. The doctor’s mobile phone and motorcycle were recovered from his residence.