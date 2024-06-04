Orissa High Court endorses SET order for grant of UGC pay scale to under-qualified lecturer

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court recently dismissed the Odisha government’s appeal challenging the State Educational Tribunal (SET)’s order for grant of benefit of University Grants Commission (UGC) scale of pay to a lecturer who neither had the required 55 per cent mark in MA at the time of initial appointment nor had later acquired MPhil as required in the case of under-qualified lecturer.

The appeal was filed in 2009 after the SET on May 31, 2008 ruled that Dasarathi Sahoo was entitled to get the benefit of the UGC scale of pay with effect from January 1, 1986 and set aside the state government’s August 6, 2005 order which had rejected his claim for it.

Sahoo was first appointed as a lecturer in English at Mangala Mahavidyalaya at Kakatpur in Puri district on March 22, 1980. Though he was not having the required 55 per cent mark in MA in English, the Utkal University condoned the deficiency in an order issued on September 15, 1989.

The Department of Higher Education implemented the scheme for grant of UGC scale of pay to teachers in colleges on October 6, 1989. The scheme was made applicable to all categories of full-time teachers working in affiliated government colleges and aided non-government colleges either covered or eligible to be covered under the direct payment scheme till April 1,1989. But Sahoo was not granted the benefit of UGC pay scale even as he was by then covered under a direct salary payment scheme for non-government aided colleges since 1986.