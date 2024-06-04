Professor’s body donated to AIIMS Bhubaneswar

KENDRAPARA: The body of retired professor Dr Prafulla Das, who passed away on Sunday, was donated to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for the purpose of medical research as per his last wish. He was 66 and is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

A resident of Badambila village in Kendrapara’s Aul block, Das was suffering from liver-related ailments since the last few months. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

His daughter Swetapadma, who is a bank officer, said her father always wanted that his body be donated for medical studies and accordingly, it was handed over to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after his demise. “The pain of losing him is unfathomable. But we are happy his body will come of use for medical studies now,” she said. “Any adult can donate their body to medical colleges for anatomical studies, scientific research and education,” said Das’ son Biswadeepak .

Das had served as a professor at RCM in Bhubaneswar and prior to that he taught at the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies in Dehradun.