Ready for counting of votes, says Odisha CEO Nikunja Bihari Dhal

BHUBANESWAR: All arrangements are in place for counting of 76,000 EVM control units of the four-phase general elections in the state on June 4, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal on Monday.

Briefing the media, the CEO said over 2.5 crore voters exercised their franchise in the general elections this year. At least 70 centres have been set up across the state for the counting of votes.

Around 1.47 lakh postal ballots received this year will be counted first at 8 am after which the EVM counting will start at around 8.30 am. Both postal ballots and EVM votes will be counted in 69 centres. Only postal ballots will be counted at one centre in Chhatrapur.

Dhal further informed that a total 3,589 tables have been set up at these 69 venues for EVM counting. At least 1,799 tables will be for counting of votes polled in Assembly elections and 1,790 for Lok Sabha elections.

Eight Assembly seats - Rairangpur, Saraskana, Aul, Chitrakonda, Patkura, Bisamcuttack, Loisingha and Mohana - will have more than 30 rounds of counting. In the rest 139 seats, the counting rounds will be less than 30.

The Election Commission has engaged adequate number of staff at the counting venues for smooth conduct of the exercise. Apart from 21 returning officers for Lok Sabha and 131 assistant returning officers (AROs) for Assembly constituencies, the CEO said there will be deployment of 517 additional AROs for Parliamentary and 712 additional AROs for Assembly seats.