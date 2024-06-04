Tardy pace of cabling adds to power supply woes in Odisha's Rourkela

ROURKELA: Despite its transformation into a Smart City, Rourkela continues to face power disruptions due to the lack of a comprehensive underground cabling system. This issue is particularly pressing during natural disasters when power lines are frequently damaged.

Ironically, some prominent parts of the city were equipped with an underground cable ducting system a few years ago, but this infrastructure is yet to be utilised.

Sources informed that under the Smart City Phase 1 and 2 projects, major roads including the Rourkela main road from Panposh to Bisra square and 27 other road projects, totalling an additional 22 km, were prepared for underground cabling. This includes the Hanuman Vatika bypass, roads in the Civil Township locality, Mahtab Road, and several internal roads.

Reliable sources at Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) revealed that underground cabling was introduced in key areas to prevent future road digging post-improvement under the Smart City Mission. However, some planned areas were abandoned due to high costs and public dissatisfaction over prolonged roadwork inconveniences related to both underground cabling and the Integrated Sewerage System.