Tight security cover at counting centres in Odisha

There is a separate postal ballot counting centre in Ganjam district where a three-tier security arrangement has been made. One company of CAPF and three platoons of SAP have been deployed here to maintain law and order.

“At least 17 companies of CAPF have been deployed at some sensitive places including Bhubaneswar to ensure that there is no untoward incident after the election results are announced and when victory processions are taken out,” said ADG (Law and order) Sanjay Kumar.

A two-layer barricading has been erected around the counting centres to sustain the pressure of large public gatherings. Entry of any unauthorised person will not be allowed. The forces deployed at the counting centres are equipped with riot gears to meet any eventuality. A control room with CCTV cameras has also been set up near every counting centre and a senior officer not below the rank of a police inspector will remain in charge of it, Kumar said.

Nine companies of SAP, which returned recently after completing election duties in other states, were deployed in sensitive districts of the state on Monday evening.