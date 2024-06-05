BJD’s Ganjam fort crumbles after over two decades

BERHAMPUR: BJD’s fortress in Ganjam crumbled like a pack of cards after a reign of two-and-a-half decades.

The regional party, which took hold of the district back in 2000, retained only Hinjili from where its president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik won for the sixth consecutive time. This time too, BJD had fielded several turncoats. But the party ran out of luck as its heavyweights Bikram Kesari Arukha, RC Choupatnaik, Bikram Panda and Srikant Sahu had to taste defeat. The hopes of other candidates like Srirup Deo, Sulakshna Geetanjali Devi and Biplab Patra were also grounded. On the other hand, the all-pervading Modi wave and frequent campaigns by top BJP leaders helped the party script history in the district.

Out of 13 Assembly segments in the district, BJP candidates have won 11. While Hinjili is the sole face saver for BJD,Ramesh Chandra Jena of Congress retained Sanakhemundi Assembly seat by defeating his nearest rival Sulakshna Geetanjali Devi of BJD.

While BJP’s Saroj Padhy and Purnachandra Sethy won Aska and Khallikote, K Anil Kumar won Berhampur, Bibhuti Jena (Gopalpur), Manoranjan Dyansamantara (Chikiti), Siddhanta Mohapatra (Digapahandi), Krushna Chandra Nayak (Chhatrapur), Pratap Nayak (Kabisuryanagar), Gokulananda Mallik (Polasara), Nilamani Bisoi (Sorada) and Pradyumna Nayak (Bhanjanagar).