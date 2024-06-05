BJP retains two out of four Assembly constituencies in Sambalpur district

SAMBALPUR: After an intense tug of war, the BJP managed to retain two out of the four Assembly constituencies, with notable victories and surprising defeats.

In a significant turn of events, the BJP lost the Rengali constituency but managed to secure a crucial win in Kuchinda. This outcome allowed the party to maintain its foothold in the district, albeit with fewer seats than anticipated.

In Rengali, BJD candidate Sudarshan Haripal defeated sitting BJP MLA, Nauri Naik by a margin of 3212 votes. After the Rengali constituency was formed following the delimitation in 2009, BJD had won over the constituency for one term during 2014-19. Contrary to expectations, the BJP candidate Nauri Naik, who was anticipated to have an easy victory, lost to BJD candidate Haripal who is a first timer in poll politics. This defeat was a major surprise and highlighted the unpredictability of voter behaviour in the region. The loss of Naik is seen as a critical setback for the BJP which had seemingly managed to establish a stronghold here during the last term.

On the other hand, the BJP’s victory in Kuchinda was a highlight for the party. The winning candidate Rabi Narayan Naik defeated BJD candidate, Rajendra Kumar Chhatria by a margin of 32,220 votes. With this, Rabinarayan recorded his victory for the fourth time in Kuchinda since 2000. In the last election, Naik lost the electoral battle to BJD’s Kishore Chandra Naik by a margin of 3,508 votes. Prior to that, in 2009, he lost to Rajendra Chhatria, who was fieled by Congress back then. The win in Kuchinda helped BJP to balance the overall results in Sambalpur. The shift of power to BJP in Kuchinda is seen as a strategic gain, reinforcing the party’s presence in the district.

Meanwhile in Sambalpur Urban constituency, despite all odds, BJP leader and sitting MLA Jaynarayan Mishra was re-elected as the MLA. Mishra won the seat by a margin of 4105 against BJD candidate Rohit Pujari. Mishra’s victory was surprising yet significant, given the competition and the initial resistance he faced from the voters. As Mishra remained away from the constituency for most parts of his last term due to his ill health, people were apprehensive about giving him another chance. His re-election is a testament to the support he enjoys among the urban electorate.

Following his victory, Mishra said, “I am grateful to the people of Sambalpur for restoring faith in me. I will give my best to deliver the promises made by us. Among the prominent assurances, increase in MSP of Rs 3100, Subhadra Yojna and dissemination of all the central schemes will be our priority. This apart, we will make Sambalpur a developed city.”

As anticipated, Rairakhol remained undisturbed with the BJD retaining its stance. Prasanna Acharya recorded victory by a margin of 4960 votes against BJP candidate, Debendra Mohapatra. This time, BJD recorded its seventh consecutive win over the constituency since 2000. Acharya who was MLA from the constituency in 2009 also asserted his influence over Rairakhol with this victory.

Political analysts suggest for BJP, addressing reinforcing grassroot connect with voters will be crucial.