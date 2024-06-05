Congress wins big in Rayagada

BERHAMPUR: Despite its dismal show in the state, Congress won all Assembly seats in Rayagada district.

In Bissamcuttack, Nilamadhab Hikaka of the party sprung a major upset as he won by more than 9,403 votes over BJD candidate and former law minister Jagannath Saraka. While Nilamadhab got 68,446 votes, Jagannath got 59,043. In Gunupur, Congress’ Satyajeet Gomango defeated BJD’s Raghunath Gomango with a margin of 29,885 votes. The seat witnessed a contest among three members of Gomango family.

While Satyajeet’s mother is Raghunath’s daughter, BJP candidate Trinath is a nephew of Satyajeet. After all 21 rounds,while Satyajeet got 77,637 votes, his nearest rival Raghunath got 47,752 and Trinath 21,808. In Rayagada segment, Kadraka Appalla Swamy of Congress defeated Anasuya Majhi of BJD by a margin of 29,186 votes.